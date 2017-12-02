Palace played out a goalless draw for the second time in four days to move off the bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since the opening weekend.

Speroni came into the starting eleven after Wayne Hennessey sustained an injury in the warm up and went on to make a point-saving stop to deny Baggies forward Jay Rodriguez with his chest from point-blank range.

“It was a really tough game. Both teams fought really hard. We worked really hard for the point, we could have got three, but we’re pleased with the point,” Speroni said after the game.

“You have to prepare, because you never know what’s going to happen,” he added, speaking of his late inclusion. “I always try to prepare well and to be ready for whatever happens, to be ready to play and do well for the team.

“We’ve been working really hard. We try to be solid at the back and to play as well as we can. The team played really well today defensively collectively, not just the back for and myself, the whole team collectively performed well today.”

Results elsewhere and the point in the Midlands meant Palace moved up to 18th in the table, just three points behind the 17th placed Baggies. Despite the progress, Speroni was quick to point out the need to remain focused on the task at hand.

“We haven’t done anything yet. We need to carry on in the same way,” he said. “We are on a good run at the moment, but we need to make sure we continue to work the way we are and we’ll see what happens.”

Watch eleven minutes of highlights plus post-match interviews for reaction from Julian Speroni and Roy Hodgson.

