Jordan Ayew starts in attack in place of the unavailable Christian Benteke, while Jairo Riedewald replaces Jeffrey Schlupp in midfield. Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend complete the attack.

Academy winger Rak-Sakyi is among the substitutes for the third time this season, with Jean-Philippe Mateta another attacking reinforcement available to Hodgson.

Liverpool are unchanged from their victory over Burnley midweek as they attempt to seal a Champions League place, with the familiar trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the line

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah

Subs: Adrian (GK), Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, N. Williams.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Riedewald, Kouyate, McCarthy, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

