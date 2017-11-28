The striker comes in for James McArthur, having made a huge impact from the bench at half-time on Saturday when the Eagles claimed a 2-1 win against Stoke City, in the only change to that starting XI with Andros Townsend reverting to his usual left wing berth.

Chris Hughton meanwhile has made two changes to his Seagulls team that lost 1-0 at Manchester United on Saturday, with left winger Jose Izqueirdo returning in place of Solly March, who drops to the bench.

There is also a change in defence with Gaetan Bong missing out on the derby, with Markus Suttner replacing him at left-back as part of a new partnership on that flank for the hosts.

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner, Knockaert, Gross, Stephens, Propper, March, Murray. Subs: Krul, Schelotto, Goldson, March, Kayal, Hemed, Brown.

Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Sakho, Tomkins, Schlupp, Loftus-Cheek, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Puncheon, McArthur, Sako.