The striker sat out the 1-1 draw against Swansea City on Saturday, but is back in Roy Hodgson’s side for the meeting with the Gunners, replacing James McArthur who drops to the bench.

Arsenal meanwhile have made three changes to their team that drew 3-3 with Liverpool last week, with Shkodran Mustafi replacing the injured Nacho Monreal in the heart of defence.

Meanwhile, Sead Kolasinac is preferred to youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while Calum Chambers replaces Alex Iwobi as Arsene Wenger tinkers with his side and formation ahead of his 810th Premier League game as Gunners boss, matching the record of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Palace: Speroni, Kelly, Tomkins, Dann, Schlupp, Townsend, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Fosu-Mensah, Riedewald, Puncheon, McArthur, Sako.

Arsenal: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck.