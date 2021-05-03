The Palace manager has brought in Jeffrey Schlupp and Gary Cahill ahead of Jairo Riedewald and Scott Dann respectively, his only changes to the starting XI.

Both Riedewald and Dann are named on the bench, which is otherwise unchanged.

Speaking before the clash, Hodgson said his squad was almost fully fit, calling such a breadth of choice "very important and in particular with so many games being played in a short space of time."

His side will secure top-flight football in 2021/22 should they collect a victory at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have made three changes, naming Sander Berge, Oliver Burke and Kean Bryan ahead of Jayden Bogle, Ben Osborn and Rhian Brewster, who all started against Tottenham Hotspur but today begin on the bench.