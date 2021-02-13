Palace kick-off with both Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi leading the line, with the pair replacing Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell - both selected on the bench.

Cheikhou Kouyate also returns to the Palace XI in place of Gary Cahill, who is named as a substitute.

It is likely that Kouyate will slot-in at centre-back and that Patrick van Aanholt will return to left-back.

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has made just one change from Burnley's last league clash, bringing Jay Rodriguez in for Matej Vydra, who does not make the squad.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Batshuayi.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Cahill, Mitchell, Kelly, Townsend, Mateta.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Cork, Tarkowski, Pieters, Mee, Gudmundsson, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Brownhill, Brady, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Glennon, Mumbongo.