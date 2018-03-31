The centre-back misses today’s game with a knock picked up in training this week so Kelly will deputise, while Yohan Cabaye starts after replacing Jeffrey Schlupp early on in the 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town two weeks ago.

That means that Wilfried Zaha is fit to start for Palace against the Reds, having limped off in the closing stages of that game, and Wayne Hennessey will make his 100th appearance for the Eagles.

Liverpool meanwhile have also made two changes to their team from their 5-0 thrashing of Watford a fortnight ago, both enforced because of injury.

Joe Gomez was forced off on England duty last week and has been replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Emre Can hasn’t recovered from the back injury that saw him replaced against the Hornets and James Milner once again replacing him.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a boost though by being able to name Nathaniel Clyne on the bench for the first time this season, and Dejan Lovren has also recovered in time to be a sub.

Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Kelly, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Cabaye, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Cavalieri, Souare, Delaney, Fosu-Mensah, Riedewald, Lee, Loftus-Cheek.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah. Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Moreno, Lovren, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ings.