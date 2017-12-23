The Serbian missed that game through suspension after accruing five yellow cards, but is back in the team for the clash in south Wales as a replacement for Christian Benteke, who suffered a similar fate last week.

With the Belgian missing in attack, Andros Townsend is once again pushed forward to partner Wilfried Zaha, while James McArthur moves out to the right flank to accommodate Milivojevic.

Having been named caretaker boss earlier this week, Leon Britton has decided to make two changes to the Swansea side that lost 3-1 to Everton on Monday night.

Injured duo Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer are withdrawn and replaced by Sam Clucas and Tammy Abraham as the club legend Britton takes charge of his first ever game as a manager.

Swansea: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Clucas, Mesa, Carroll, Narsingh, Dyer, Abraham. Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Van der Hoorn, Sanchez, Fulton, McBurnie, Ayew.

Palace: Speroni, Kelly, Tomkins, Dann, Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Riedewald, Puncheon, Sako.