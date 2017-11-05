Sakho partners Scott Dann at the heart of the Eagles’ defence in one of two switches to the side that drew 2-2 with West Ham United eight days ago. Patrick van Aanholt limped off early in that encounter with a pulled hamstring, and he also sits out today’s game with Timothy Fosu-Mensah replacing him.

After beating Real Madrid on Wednesday in north London, Tottenham have made six changes to that side, with Paulo Gazzaniga replacing Hugo Lloris in goal who was injured against the reigning Champions League holders.

Also coming off injured in that game is Toby Alderweireld who misses out, while Danny Rose and Serge Aurier come into defence, with Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier dropping to the bench.

Dele Alli misses out completely with Son-Heung Min coming into the side, as does Moussa Sissoko as Mauricio Pochettino reshuffles his pack.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Winks, Son, Sissoko, Eriksen, Kane. Subs: Whiteman, Davies, Trippier, Dembele, Foyth, Nkoudou, Llorente.

Palace: Speroni, Ward, Sakho, Dann, Fosu-Mensah, Schlupp, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Souare, Riedewald, Tomkins, McArthur, Puncheon, Sako.