The French centre-back is joined by Gary Cahill in defence, with James Tomkins also continuing his recovery from injury and making the bench.

In midfield, Andros Townsend comes in to replace James McArthur, who Hodgson revealed had picked up an injury earlier this week. Aside from Sakho and Townsend, the Palace manager has made no other changes to the side which kicked-off against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

For Spurs, the only difference to the starting XI which drew with Arsenal in the Lilywhites' most recent clash is Serge Aurier coming in to replace the injured Davinson Sanchez. Dele Alli makes the bench as he returns to fitness following a recent injury.

Spurs: Lloris, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Aurier, Winks, Lamela, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Wanyama, Dier, Alli, Moura, Ndombele, Davies.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Tomkins, Riedewald, McCarthy, Camarasa, Meyer, Benteke.