After missing recent games through injury, McCarthy returned to action as a second-half substitute against the Cottagers, and now makes his first start since the end of January alongside Luka Milivojevic in midfield.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham are amongst the replacements after their recovering from their respective injuries.

The manager sticks with the same back four that secured a hard-fought clean sheet, with February’s Player of the Month Gary Cahill partnering Cheikhou Kouyate in defence. Joel Ward – who scored against Man Utd almost exactly two years ago – starts on one flank, with Patrick van Aanholt on the other.

Andros Townsend, who opened the scoring in the reverse fixture, starts in attack with Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Christian Benteke.

Man Utd make four changes, with Dean Henderson replacing David De Gea in goal, and Eric Bailly coming into the back four ahead of Victor Lindelof. Edinson Cavani returns from injury in attack, while Nemanja Matic starts in midfield.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts in defence on his return to Selhurst Park.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Townsend, Eze, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Mateta, Schlupp, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald.

Man Utd: Henderson (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno, Rashford, Cavani.

Subs: Grant (GK), Lindelof, Amad, James, Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, McTominay, Shoretire.

