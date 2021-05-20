The evening was particularly significant as 6,500 fans returned to the stadium for the first time since December, roaring Palace on and creating a deafening atmosphere.

The result was only half the story, with Roy Hodgson saying farewell to the fans after four succesful years at the club.

After full-time, the players took a lap of the field to show their appreciation to the supporters after a challenging season - you can check out the best images in the gallery above, or watch the video in full below!

It wasn't the result we wanted but it was great to have you back at Selhurst 🤩



May 20, 2021

