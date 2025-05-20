With such an outpouring of emotion at full-time combined with the celebrations that followed, you could be forgiven for Saturday still being something of a blur.

Here's our summary of the day to help piece it all back together.

9am

Palace fanzone at Wembley BOXPARK officially opens, while thousands of supporters start turning central London red and blue. Once again fans take over Covent Garden and are in good voice well ahead of lunchtime. The pre-match scenes were once again a sight to behold.

Over seven hours before kick-off, the stadium itself is quiet – the calm before the storm.