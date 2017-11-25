“I think it’s nice to get a little bit of luck, we haven’t got much this season and we were probably due some so it’s nice to get some right at the end when Mama put it away.

“It’s a good feeling to score in the 90th minute, knowing it’s a likely three points. It’s great to get that victory and points wise it’s a massive help.

Tomkins came into the back four after a period out of the starting line-up but looked assured in a centre back partnership with today’s captain, Mamadou Sakho.

“I’ve been out for a little while and I’ve had to bide my time, train hard and show the manager what I can do.

“Physically it’s just nice to get that 90 minutes in. I felt I played well and the defence did well, for the most part they didn’t look like scoring.

“It took a sublime individual goal from Shaqiri to score but apart from that we never really looked like conceding. We could have crumbled after one-nil but we came back well.

The result comes after a good run of home form for the Eagles and gives the team a good platform to build on in the coming games.

“I think the performances of late have been really good and long may it continue. These next few games are just as important as today. To start the week off with 3 points is massive.

The next game this week is a big date in the calendar for fans as it is the derby game against Brighton. And Tomkins, did not realise the importance of the derby until he spoke to some of the fans.

“I’ve played in a few big ones myself. West Ham v Millwall, is always a big one and this is just as big, not just for the fans but in terms of where we are in the league, it’s a massive game.

