A point at home to West Ham United could have been more if luck had gone the way of the home side on the day and the name of Tomkins could so easily have been added to the list of scorers.

“The first one I could have got a bit more power in it and the second one the goalkeeper managed to save it from close range. Joe Hart may have come under criticism recently but he made two good saves off me which is frustrating as I was looking to score against my old team but it didn’t quite happen but at least we got a result from the game in the end.

“After half time we came back with two good goals and it’s a bit of positive at the end of the day and we certainly didn’t deserve to lose the game that’s for sure,” said Tomkins as he spoke to cpfc.co.uk post-match at Selhurst Park.

The stats of the game show a clear dominance for Roy Hodgson’s side and a game the defender believes on another afternoon could have seen maximum points go Palace’s way.

“It was a good time to play West Ham after their midweek victory as there were some heavy legs out there and we could have got a win at the end of the day. I think if we had gone in at the break only one behind we may have come out and got more than a draw so it’s frustrating that the luck doesn’t go our way when we are in our current league position. We’ve had chances off the bar and the line plus a couple of other opportunities at the end but Wilf did what he does best and got one late on for us."