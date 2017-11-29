The derby on the south coast finished 0-0 as the The Eagles put in a solid defensive performance against Brighton and at the heart of that back four was James Tomkins

Fans then took to the club’s twitter channel to vote for their number one from across the ninety minutes.

Just over 2,500 votes saw James Tomkins take 32% of the vote to take the winners place for the second consecutive match.

Congratulations James.

There are ten minutes of highlights and post-match interviews available to view now on Palace TV.

If you are viewing on the App please go to the Palace TV section and then into the video channel.