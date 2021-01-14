“We’re a confident bunch of boys,” he said in his post-match interview. “We’ve been to [Manchester] City, to Liverpool, to Arsenal, to [Manchester] United and got good victories, so we came here full of confidence.

“We showed that in the first-half when we created a lot of good situations, and we were very unlucky on occasions – the Tomkins header comes to mind.”

Townsend says the side are pleased with the point, but know it could have been more.

“Unfortunately we could only take a point from tonight.

“When you come to a place like Arsenal you have to be happy with a point but especially in the second-half we got ourselves into situations where it probably could have been a bit more. You’re always disappointed in the dressing room when you don’t come away with three points.

“I’m sure when the dust settles and we come in for our recovery we’ll reflect on a good performance and a good point which takes us a step closer to where we want to be.”

It’s a performance which Townsend hopes will be a confidence boost ahead of a tough trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

“It’s a place we’ve gone before and picked up points. Last season we got a draw, and the season before we got a win – with some donut scoring a volley from 30 yards out!

“We know it’s going to be tough especially with City getting into their rhythm and starting to play how everyone knows they can play but if we play like we did tonight I’m sure we can go there and pick up more points.”

