Andros Townsend made his 20th appearance of the season at The King Power and was delighted that their recent run of now seven games unbeaten has an away statistic added to their current form.

“We knew we had been doing well at home but looking at our stats and lack of away goals this season we knew we had to put that right eventually and it’s fair to say that we put in a perfect away performance against a side who are on good form so therefore we are delighted to come away with all three points."

The winger has worked under Hodgson before at international level and is an admirer of what the experienced manager has added to the club since joining after four league games of Palace’s season.

Townsend was also full of praise for the work that striker Christian Benteke has been doing for Palace and was delighted the Belgian was back on the scoresheet

“The manager has been brilliant since he has come in and you could see today that all the boys were on it and I felt in the warm up that we were going to start well. Thankfully when we were on top we got the goal through Christian, who thoroughly deserved his first goal of the season because during a period of the season where he has worked tremendously hard he has not had the reward in terms of goals so it was great that he got one and now let’s hope he can go on a run.

“We wouldn’t be in the Premier League if it wasn’t for his goals last season and we are all delighted for him that he is now off the mark this time round.”

An important goal five minutes before the break from Wilfried Zaha gave Palace the upper hand and it was another performance from the Ivory Coast international that had Townsend applauding when looking back at the victory.

“Wilf has been playing like we saw in this game all season and to play alongside him every week I know he has been producing performances on a regular basis and this club is lucky to have him, he is our talisman and at the moment he is getting both goals and assists so winning us games and we can’t ask for no more than that from him.”

Games over the festive period include home matches against Arsenal and Manchester City after a trip to Swansea City next Saturday but it is a group of fixtures that the side will go into with an added boost given their recent run of results.

“We are always confident, we went through our little bad spell and now have a run of seven unbeaten so can go into some tough games to come full of confidence and who knows where we can go from here," said Townsend as he prepares for the normal congested fixture programme over the festive period.