Wickham joins Alfie Matthews in attack, while Under-18s midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison has earned his first appearance of the season for Shaun Derry’s side.

It is a young bench for the U23s, with Victor Akinwale, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth also stepping up a level, alongside Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Palace are looking to make it four home victories on the bounce against Sunderland

Palace: Webber (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, M. Boateng, O’Brien, Hale, Taylor, Wells-Morrison, Matthews, Wickham, Kelly.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Rich-Baghuelou, Akinwale, Adaramola.

