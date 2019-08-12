The three new additions to the Eagles' squad will each be making their first appearances in red and blue, starting alongside fellow first team members Stephen Henderson, Jairo Riedewald and Sam Woods.

In a lineup that includes talented Development prospects James Daly, Nikola Tavares and Jason Lokilo, Shaw's team will be looking to open their campaign with a strong start, having notched up two wins and a draw against experienced sides over pre-season.

Bolstered by the quartet of summer signings for Roy Hodgson's men, Shaw's charges will be joined by four new players with almost 1,300 professional appearances between them, their development benefitting in particular from the inclusion of Cahill - a seasoned international and former England captain - amongst their ranks.

Palace: Henderson, Riedewald, Cahill, Woods, Tavares, McGregor, Lokilo, McCarthy, Camarasa, Pierrick, Daly.

Subs: Tupper, Hobbs, D.Boateng, M.Boateng, Flanagan.

Birmingham: Trueman, Gordan, Bajrami, Redmond, Burke, Concannon, Boyd-Munce, Stirk, Bellingham, Bailey, Ruiz.

Subs: Ramos, Roberts, Forrest, Thompson-Sommers, Andrews.

Today's clash with the Blues kicks off at 1pm at Selhurst Park. If you act fast, you can grab your tickets here! Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can watch a live broadcast of this clash.