Mamadou Sakho will play his first matchday minutes since starting against Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of September.

This afternoon's clash is also set to see forward Connor Wickham start. The frontman hasn't played competitively since facing Colchester United at the end of August and has been declared fit this month by first-team manager Roy Hodgson.

Then, in midfield, the Development side is boosted by Riedewald, shoring up the U23s for the second time this season after helping them secure a point against Leeds United in September.

Palace: Webber, Daly, Sakho, Mensah, D.Boateng, Riedewald, M.Boateng, Aveiro, Trialist, Pierrick, Wickham.

Subs: Henry, Williams, Steele, Kirby, Street.

Millwall: Sandford, Moss, Topalloj, Strachan, Debrah, Ransom, Duncan, Skeffington, Alexander, Olaofe, Burey.

Subs: O’Brien, Fanshawe, Davis, Ezennolim, Muller.