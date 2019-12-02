The Development side's starting XI features offensive threats from the Under-18s: Brandon Pierrick, Brandon Aveiro and Rob Street lead the line. James Daly, who can play a multitude of positions, is expected to feature at left-back and, encouragingly, Tyrick Mitchell finds himself on the bench having suffered a lengthy period of injury following pre-season preparations.

Also on the bench are experienced Under-23s Gio McGregor and Jason Lokilo.

In midfield, Kian Flanagan makes his first start since the Eagles' opening PL Cup match: a defeat to Blackburn Rovers in mid-October, a game in which Flanagan only played through the first-half.

You can watch how the lads fare live this afternoon as they take on Boro at 2pm. Find out more here!

Palace: Henry, Daly, Mensah, M.Boateng, D.Boateng, Kirby, Flanagan, Aveiro, Trialist, Pierrick, Street.

Subs: Webber, Mitchell, Steele, Lokilo, McGregor.