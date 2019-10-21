Richard Shaw's team face the Addicks having already played Watford and Blackburn Rovers since last Monday, and the Palace manager has called-up a number of Under-18s to bolster his squad as a result.

A total of six Academy players are set to start this afternoon, with Noah Watson a notable inclusion making the step-up between levels.

More established players include Sam Woods and Gio McGregor.

Palace: Russell, D.Boateng, Watson, M.Boateng, Woods, Mensah, Aveiro, Steele, Street, McGregor, Pierrick.

Subs: Lokilo, Chamberlin-Gayle, Olopade, Ajayi.

Charlton: Harness, Vennings, Stevenson, Quitirna, Keefe, Mingi, Powell, Dempsey, Davison, Isiaka, Clayden.

Subs: French, Harvey, Odoh, Allsopp, Orcan.

