Shaw has been able to select Levi Lumeka, Jason Lokilo and James Daly in his starting XI, who have scored 31 goals between them to fire Palace to the southern section championship.

That has set up this tie with Forest, who finished runners-up in the northern section. Gareth Holmes' side beat Palace back in August in SE25, meaning Shaw's team can get some revenge this evening at Selhurst Park and book their place in next week's final against either Bolton Wanderers or Charlton Athletic, who also play tonight.

Palace: Tupper, Mitchell, Bryon, Jach, Brown, McGregor, Kirby, Lokilo, Flanagan, Lumeka, Daly. Subs: Curtis-Henry, Boateng, Robertson, Hungbo, Street.

Forest: Bossin, Ahemhodzic, Coveney, Crookes, Iacovitti, En-Neyah, Taylor, Edser, Ariyibi, Gomis, Johnson. Subs: Shelvey, Fornah, Stewart, Richardson, Preston.

If you can't make it to Selhurst this evening, then all the action is available to watch live on the official club app, and on desktop - more details.