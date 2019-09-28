The Eagles dominated the game for its first 25 minutes and earned their reward through a Luka Milivojevic penalty before Andros Townsend doubled the home side's tally in injury time, slotting home after some fine work by Wilfried Zaha.

The match was an even affair at times but Palace displayed their superiority convincingly. You can watch how they fared now.

To do so, simply head to Palace TV and sign-in. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the app! There is also full post-match reaction available.

Enjoy!

SEE ALSO: Report: Palace victorious after fine start and end v Norwich