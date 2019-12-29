The Eagles battled well with the Saints and their injury-hit team enjoyed a fine performance from kick-off to earn a deserved 1-1 draw.

In Palace TV's highlights, you can watch James Tomkins dominate defensively before heading the Eagles into the lead, Max Meyer net a close disallowed effort and Vicente Guaita pull off three remarkable saves in almost as many minutes.

To watch highlights of the decade's final game now for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official app. There is also post-match reaction from players and managers. Enjoy!