As part of this trial, supporters can pay £3 to access live footage of the match on Palace TV (eagles.cpfc.co.uk).

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (and Season Ticket holders who also have one of these Memberships) should be aware that the live broadcast will come at no extra cost and is included in their Membership package.

Supporters intending to trial the pay-per-view service must ensure they are signed into the free Palace Account, and can purchase a pass to view the broadcast this morning.

The broadcast will not be available to watch on the app for any viewer. It can only be accessed via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

See below for FAQs.

Attend in person

Entrance to the Palace v Middlesbrough match is open to the public free of charge. This fixture is being played at Champion Hill stadium in Dulwich (SE22 8BD) and supporters should arrive from 13:30 onwards via the main entrance.

Further information and FAQs on live Palace TV broadcasts

All supporters can access the live match broadcasts for a one-off payment of £3 - which enables access to a broadcast on eagles.cpfc.co.uk (only), without the need for a Membership. Please note, live broadcasts are not viewable within the club app.

Remember, if you’re already a Gold, Junior Gold, International Member or a Season Ticket holder with any of these Memberships, you will be able to access free of charge, as part of your Membership, via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Pay-per-view access can only be purchased within a few hours prior to kick-off at eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

These live broadcasts are one-camera productions, and include replays and audio commentary.

Supporters wishing to purchase PPV must follow these steps:

Please ensure your phone/computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming: https://support.brightcove.com/brightcove-player-system-requirements Sign-up/log-in to your Palace Account, which is free to join. Do so at https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/ (following the sign-up/log-in prompts). On the day of the match (only) - within a few hours of kick-off, click this link: https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/live-stream/ Click ‘Pay Now’ and complete the required fields. Once paid, you will be redirected back to https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/live-stream/ (click the link if this doesn’t happen automatically) and have access to the game. Typically live pictures from the stadium will be shown 30 minutes prior to kick-off.

If you have successfully paid and cannot view, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk or email memberships@cpfc.co.uk.