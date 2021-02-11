Palace beat Burnley when the sides last met, with Brandon Pierrick scoring the winner. The Eagles are in sensational form going forwards, beating Norwich City 4-0 in their last home match, before twice coming from behind to draw with Aston Villa in an eight-goal thriller.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Burnley free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:30 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT on Monday (15th), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Otherwise, sign up for a Palace Membership - you must have purchased your membership by 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 14th February in order to be eligible to watch.

All supporters, please note:

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.