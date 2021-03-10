Despite losing to Reading last week, Shaun Derry’s side are on a run of three straight victories at home, including a hugely impressive win over runaway league leaders Leeds United. These results have come without conceding a single goal, while scoring seven in the process.

Palace will hope for a repeat of the result last time these teams met, with the Eagles triumphing in a seven goal thriller.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Sunderland free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT today (Monday, 22nd March), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Otherwise, sign up for a Palace Membership - you must have purchased your Membership by 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 21st March in order to be eligible to watch.

You can buy Palace Memberships for a HUGE 30% off by clicking here.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.