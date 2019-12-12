All you have to do for the chance to win is complete Royale’s quick survey and you’ll automatically be entered into their competition, where you could win signed merchandise, the chance to meet players at the training ground, amazing hospitality packages and more!

Click here to complete the survey and enter the competition.

Royale International are Crystal Palace’s official logistics partner and offers high-quality solutions to businesses, including Global Time Critical delivery, E-commerce (fulfilment storage, distribution and returns), Worldwide courier, Warehousing, Air freight, Pharmaceutical shipment handling (processing and delivery) and International mail distribution.