“I am happy with the performance today and we have got a draw against a really excellent team and even though we had the late chance to win I am happy with the result. We take the point and move onto the next game.

“Luka is probably a bit disappointed but it is a good save from the goalkeeper and we take the score and respect the point.”

Palace are the first Premier League side this to stop the visitors from scoring this season and Zaha was proud of how the team maintained their focus on the game plan put forward by Roy Hodgson.

“We know they play a quick passing game so everyone just had to be focussed and stay on their man and follow the runs and that is what we did. It’s a massive result because we went into the game as the underdogs and every point counts and so today’s is a big one for us especially for our confidence going into the next game.

“We had a game plan and it worked and I know how talented the team are and as a group we all work hard to get the points so we must keep on playing the same way that we have done today."