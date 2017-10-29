Once the Eagles fans caught their breath after the dramatic finish to the 2-2 draw against West Ham United they took to the club’s twitter channel to vote for their number one from the afternoon's action.

Just under 3000 votes saw Wilfried Zaha take 69% of the vote to take the winners place for the second consecutive home match.

Congratulations Wilf.

There are ten minutes of highlights and post-match interviews available to view now on Palace TV.

