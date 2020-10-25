The Eagles took an early lead through the excellent Jairo Riedewald, who slotted home on the end of Wilfried Zaha's cute assist.

Zaha maintained his form throughout the 90 minutes and was rewarded with a goal of his own when he struck home at the far post to ensure Palace were victors by full-time.

Both he and Michy Batshuayi saw efforts ruled out for offside and Vicente Guaita's confident back four were only denied a clean sheet by a dying seconds Tom Cairney strike.

It was a fine team performance overall, but Zaha scooped your eToro Man of the Match thanks to his hand in both goals.

The Ivorian frontman enjoyed a clear lead in the poll, beating Jairo Riedewald to earning the accolade. Between them, Riedewald and Zaha stormed the voting - scooping an overwhelming overall majority.

