Zaha joined fellow Premier League star N'Golo Kante and Croydon-born rapper Stormzy at the Rosewood Hotel to celebrate the key figures who support socio-economic and ethical development across Africa.

Winner of the award for Philanthropic Endeavour within the Leadership category, Zaha was selected for being a "Professional athlete who has demonstrated exceptional vision, passion, and commitment to leadership, developing or supporting a measurable paradigm.

Photo: Scott Tweed

"The reason he won this award is we see him as truly an outstanding individual who we celebrated for his remarkable generosity and sense of purpose in the field of philanthropy.

"Not only does he donate 10% of his salary to charities in Cote D'Ivoire, he also assists in initiatives that support the education and wellbeing of young Africans."

Lead photo: Emmanuel Hammond