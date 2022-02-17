As part of the partnership, AstroPay’s logo will feature on Palace’s training kit, while AstroPay will also benefit from matchday advertising at Selhurst Park via the LED screens, and across club social channels.

AstroPay branding will also be used on the popular Palace TV content series 'Copers Cope TV', which offers fans extensive footage of the club’s training sessions.

Founded in 2009, AstroPay is a global payment solution provider, helping millions of consumers from around the world to make online purchases on international sites, and helping merchants access markets more easily and securely.

AstroPay CEO Mikael Lijtenstein said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Crystal Palace F.C, a Premier League football team that has a rich history over the last 160 years. This is an exciting partnership with one of England’s most well-known footballing institutions and we look forward to working together hopefully for many seasons to come.”

Barry Webber, Crystal Palace’s Commercial Director, said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce a partnership with a brand as globally recognised as Astropay. Astropay has a long history of success in the payment solutions sector, and we look forward to working with them during the remainder of the season”

About AstroPay

Founded in 2009, AstroPay is a pioneer in global payment solutions. With a strong presence and solid experience in delivering payment solutions in emerging markets, AstroPay is now available worldwide and serving more customers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

AstroPay has offices in the UK and Latin America, with over five million users, 500 merchants, and more than 200 payment methods available globally.

Visit www.astropay.com for more information.