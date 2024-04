Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Tuesday (2nd April), as Palace look to win for the third consecutive time at the Vitality Stadium.

The bidding for these shirts, which will come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, will get underway as the match kicks off at 19:45 BST.

But hurry, as the auction will close at 14:00 BST on Saturday, 13th April.