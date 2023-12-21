Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Thursday (21st December), as Palace play host to their great rivals to kickstart their festive fixture programme.
Supporters have a limited-time-only chance to own a unique piece of Crystal Palace history: a signed, matchworn shirt from eagerly-anticipated clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, will get underway at 20:00 GMT as the game kicks off.
But hurry, as it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing at 14:00 GMT on Saturday, 30th December.