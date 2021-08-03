Through the partnership, DAM Health’s branding will be visible across the Selhurst Park LED screens on matchdays. DAM Health operates clinics and labs across the UK and Europe, and provides a range of COVID-19 testing solutions, including their ‘Fit to Fly’ test and Lateral Flow Antigen testing.

Professor Frank Joseph, DAM Health’s Medical Director, said: “We cannot wait to start working with Crystal Palace. Everyone at DAM Health looks forward to developing a brilliant new relationship with one of the country’s leading football clubs in preparation for the new season.”

Barry Webber, Crystal Palace Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome DAM Health, one of the leading providers in the UK for COVID-19 testing solutions into the CPFC family of Commercial partners.

“The landscape around us is changing as a result of the global pandemic and as international travel returns, we hope that through this partnership with DAM Health, our fans will have better access to the latest COVID-19 tests to help protect them in their daily lives and support them should they wish to travel abroad.”

About DAM Health

DAM Health provides rapid in-clinic testing with 24-hour PCR results. They also offer PCR Fit To Fly, PCR Fit To Work, and rapid antibody testing and antigen testing at over 35 locations across the UK and have opened clinics in Europe as part of their ongoing expansion.

DAM Health proudly support a range of charities and projects including The Hope Foundation For Street Children (HOPE): www.dam-health.com.