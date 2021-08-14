The Facebank logo will appear on the sleeves of the club’s playing shirts and its branding will be displayed prominently in the Arthur Wait and Holmesdale stands at Selhurst Park, on pitch-surrounding LED boards, and on the club’s new website and app.

Facebank is pioneering a new concept, known as ‘digital likeness’, and deploys world-leading technology to augment, replicate and protect the human face for use in consumer apps, video games, social media and entertainment. Facebank’s founder John Textor and his technical team have won multiple visual effects Oscars for their feature film contributions, including their creation of Brad Pitt’s computer-generated face in the award-winning movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

They have since gone on to create award-winning augmented reality experiences for Virtual Try On and Entertainment.

Supporters will be able to try out some of their technology by placing Palace-themed digital face paint on themselves and their friends, using Facebank’s soon to be released Fan of The Match app, before sharing with friends or on social media platforms.