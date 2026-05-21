Temporal is the open-source software platform powering some of the world’s most advanced AI and enterprise technology systems, helping companies build applications that remain reliable and operational at enormous scale.

Trusted by organisations including OpenAI, Netflix, JPMorgan Chase and Vodafone, Temporal enables developers to build software that can withstand outages, failures and disruption across critical systems.

The partnership comes at a landmark moment in Crystal Palace’s history following the club’s FA Cup triumph, Community Shield victory and first-ever qualification into a European competition.

The agreement pairs a company built to make modern software survive every kind of failure with a 164-year-old South London club whose loyal supporters and deep local roots have shaped one of the most enduring fan cultures in English football.

As part of the agreement, Temporal branding will appear across the club’s men’s and Academy team’s kits, while the partnership will also support community initiatives through Palace for Life Foundation. Together, Palace and Temporal will deliver computer science and AI workshops for young people across South London, creating new opportunities and pathways into technology.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer, says: "Crystal Palace has always aligned itself with innovative, ambitious partners, and our new front of shirt collaboration with Temporal is a perfect fit for that vision.

Their world class platform will power some of the most exciting technology in football, and we’re thrilled that this journey will start with Palace and our supporters in South London and across the globe.

As we look ahead to another exciting chapter for the Club on and off the pitch, partnering with a category leading technology business like Temporal underlines our commitment to building a progressive, forward-thinking future for Crystal Palace.”

Samar Abbas, CEO and Co-Founder of Temporal, said: “Crystal Palace has been held in the hearts of its community for 164 years.

"That kind of bond between an organization and the people who believe in it is exactly what Temporal is building with the developers and businesses who run on our platform every day.

"We are proud to stand behind a club that understands what it means to be someone's reliable foundation.”

Founded in 2019, Temporal’s technology is used by thousands of businesses globally to power reliable software systems across AI, finance, media, communications and digital services.