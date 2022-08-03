Barry Webber, Crystal Palace Chief Commercial Officer, says: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with JD as they continue to build their strong brand across south London, sharing similar values and audience to that of CPFC.

“We believe they are an ideal partner with a well-known and successful leisure brand who continue to promote a healthy lifestyle, something we actively encourage through our Palace for Life Foundation and promote to our global audience.”

Nadia Kokni, JD Global Marketing Director, says: “JD are delighted to be kick-starting our partnership with the club as they continue to build on and off the pitch. The passion of the fans makes Selhurst Park a special atmosphere and one we are proud to be associated with.”

To check out the full range from the Undisputed King of Trainers visit www.jdsports.com.