Founded in 2007, eToro is the world’s leading social investment network, with over 20 million registered users worldwide. The platform offers clients access to not only a choice of investment instruments – from fractional shares and ETFs to commodities and cryptoassets – but also a choice of how to invest.

eToro users can invest directly themselves, copy another investor, or invest in one of eToro’s smart portfolios.

Through the partnership with Crystal Palace, eToro will gain global exposure through matchday LED boards, media backdrops, tickets and digital rights.

eToro Global Sponsorships Manager, Dylan Holman, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with Crystal Palace ahead of the new season. As a global multi-asset investment platform, we want to open up the financial markets to everyone. We look forward to working with the club to help bring fans closer to the action along with educating them on investing.”

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with eToro. They are an innovative and globally recognised brand operating in a category that continues to develop at a rapid rate. We’re excited to continue working with them, picking up where we left off with a valued partner.”