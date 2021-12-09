Socios.com has already met with several Crystal Palace fan groups in order to better understand the kinds of polls, rewards and engagement fans want to see through the app. Socios.com is committed to ongoing liaison with key Palace fan groups and will look to create future initiatives in collaboration with key supporter groups.

To find out more about the club’s partnership with Socios.com and how the $CPFC Fan Token will work, read more in our guide below.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, said: “Socios.com is creating new opportunities for fans to connect with and be rewarded by their favourite teams every single day.

“Very soon, Eagles at home, and those who have flown the nest, will have a really cool new way to get closer to the club they love.

“We’ve now welcomed six Premier League teams to our roster of more than 100 major sporting organisations. We’re determined to keep building and improving our app to give fans the engagement, recognition and reward opportunities they deserve.”

Barry Webber, Commercial Director at Crystal Palace, said: “This partnership will create new opportunities for the club to engage with our fanbase both in the UK and internationally, and creates new ways for us to recognise and reward the fantastic support we receive as a club.

“Socios are leading the way in blockchain in the sports industry, as we have seen from their relationship with other leading clubs and with their proven track record of helping connect fans with clubs, and we’re looking forward to joining their community.”

We can confirm that $CPFC will NOT act as a replacement to the club’s Loyalty Points programme.

$CPFC Fan Tokens and Socios.com: Need to know

Over 1.3 million fans from 167 countries are using Fan Tokens to connect with their favourite teams on Socios.com.

And, very soon, Crystal Palace fans will be able to do the same.

Please note: $CPFC Fan Tokens are a form of cryptoasset that can only be purchased on the Socios.com app using the digital currency, Chiliz ($CHZ). Fan Tokens are utility tokens, meaning that the purchase is akin to buying a service or joining a loyalty scheme.

Although we only promote $CPFC Fan Tokens as a tool to engage with the club, we recognise that a secondary market for trading does exist. As such, we remind you that: a) any investment in cryptoassets can fluctuate in value and could potentially lead to large losses; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) capital gains tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

The decision to open a cryptoasset exchange account on the Socios.com app and purchase $CHZ and/or $CPFC Fan Tokens requires careful thought and consideration. We advise you to spend only what you can afford and always seek independent financial advice if you are in doubt. You should not purchase any cryptoassets if you do not fully understand the nature of your investment and the risks involved. We recommend that you refer to the Socios app Terms and Conditions and Help Pages for more information.

But what are Fan Tokens and why has the club started using them?

Fan Tokens are digital assets - that means they’re assets that can be owned and held, but only exist online.

Owning a $CPFC Fan Token allows fans to access different club-related benefits. It’s a new, complementary way for fans - especially those who don’t live locally - to feel closer to the club and other supporters.

User friendly

Fans use Fan Tokens on the Socios.com fan engagement and rewards app. The Socios.com app is user friendly and, while blockchain technology (a record of transactions and assets) is used to power the app and create Fan Tokens, you don’t need to be an expert to enjoy the platform’s benefits.

Rewarding fans is at the heart of Socios.com

Tens of thousands of fans around the world have already been rewarded through Socios.com. We’ll be welcoming Fan Token holders to our Premium lounges at all Premier League home games for a start, and we’ll also work with Socios.com to create other memorable experiences for fans, including giving them the opportunity to meet first-team players, as well as some big names from the past.

Fan Token holders on Socios.com have also benefited from unique digital rewards, including digital collectibles, asking the manager questions in live press conferences and even appearing on the LED boards around the stadium via video link during games.

Have your say in a range of club matters

There are quite a few perks for fans. First, we’ll be running some fan-focused polls through the app. But, no - we’re not going to let fans pick the team, we’ll leave that to Patrick!

Socios.com and the club have already begun consultation with supporter groups to ask what type of polls they want to see through the app, and we’ll be revealing more on these soon.

More than just polls

Socios.com is more than just a voting platform. Over 1.3 million fans from around the world are regularly using it for a reason. Fan Token holders can access club related games, competitions and compete against one another to win reward points.

Socios.com also has a geolocation augmented reality feature called ‘Token Hunt’ where fans can hunt down more rewards. If it’s getting too techy here - think PokemonGO, but for football fans.

Those reward points will allow the Fan Token holder to ‘level up’ in the app, allowing them to unlock benefits like club merchandise and online and real life rewards.

Current Season Ticket holders and members can get a Fan Token for free

We want our Season Ticket holders and members to enjoy the perks of Socios.com without having to pay an additional cost. All current Season Ticket holders will be able to redeem a $CPFC Fan Token for free when they launch. We’ll explain more later on cpfc.co.uk and through an email, explaining, step-by-step, what fans need to do to get theirs.