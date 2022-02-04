Please note: $CPFC Fan Tokens are a form of cryptoasset. To acquire fan tokens, you must download the Socios.com app, purchase the cryptocurrency, Chiliz ($CHZ.), and exchange this for $CPFC Fan Tokens.

Although we only promote $CPFC Fan Tokens as a tool to engage with the club, we recognise that a secondary market for trading does exist. As such, please note that (a) the value of cryptoassets is variable and can go down as well as up; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) Capital Gains Tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

The decision to open a cryptoasset exchange account on the Socios.com app and purchase $CHZ and/or $CPFC Fan Tokens requires careful thought and consideration. We advise you to spend only what you can afford and always seek independent financial advice if required. You should not purchase any cryptoassets if you do not fully understand the nature of your purchase and the risks involved. You should carefully consider buying or selling cryptoassets as it entails risks and could result in a complete loss of funds. Fan Tokens are not suitable for children. We recommend that you refer to the Socios app Terms and Conditions and Help Pages for more information (click here: https://www.socios.com/socios-com-application-terms-of-use-092021/).

At every Crystal Palace home match Socios.com gives fan token holders the chance to watch the game from the Socios.com box at Selhurst Park and enjoy a VIP hospitality experience.