Utilita Giving – the charity partner of Utilita, Palace’s official energy partner – supports individuals, families and households who are having difficulty affording fuel and food across England, Scotland and Wales.

The charity will run several activities on the day of the Premier League clash, which is taking place at Selhurst Park this Sunday, 21st April.

This takeover will focus on gathering food and cash donations for Norwood and Brixton Foodbank, as well as Utilita Giving.

Those attending the match will also have the opportunity to win prizes in return for their generosity.

Keira Meadus from Utilita Giving said: “We are incredibly grateful to Utilita and Crystal Palace for allowing us to be a part of their partnership.

“Thanks to both the club and company, we have forged some incredibly strong relationships in Croydon and the surrounding areas, and we continue to reach even more vulnerable people across the London postcodes.

“There are few better ways to be seen by so many people and raise awareness than through football, with such a well-respected club.

“Thank you again - together, we are making a real difference.”

How to get involved

Donate on the day

On matchday, fans will be able to donate food and money at the Utilita Giving gazebo in the fanzone from 13:00 BST until kick-off (15:00). Cash and card donations will be accepted.

Food items accepted are:

Cereals.

Tinned fruit.

Cooking oil.

Oats / porridge.

Tinned custard and rice pudding.

Tinned soup.

Tinned vegetables - sweetcorn, peas, carrots, beans.

Squash.

Tinned tomatoes.

Pulses – chickpeas, dried lentils.

Pasta and pasta sauces.

Tinned fish.

Tinned meats.

Condiments: salt, pepper, sauces, spices.

Basmati Rice.

Long life milk – esp. full-fat milk.

Toilet rolls.

Tea / coffee / sugar.

Soy / oat / almond milk.

Please note that perishable food items cannot be accepted.

All food donations will go to Norwood and Brixton Foodbank.