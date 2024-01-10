Our Match Sponsorship package is an outstanding combination of hospitality, unique experiences and company promotion that combine to elevate your business to your guests, and the wider stadium audience.

Whether you are entertaining clients, networking with like-minded businesses or simply celebrating a special occasion, your guests will enjoy a superb VIP matchday experience, and an occasion that they will always remember.

Our package includes:

Private Executive Box for 10 or 20 guests

Sparkling welcome reception, followed by an inclusive drinks package throughout the day

Pre-match behind-the-scenes tour including the tunnel, dressing rooms, dugouts, pitch side and boardroom

Superb three-course pre-match dining, half-time cheeseboards and post-match light dining

Pre-match competition and visits from Crystal Palace legends

Matchday branding for your company across the stadium, capturing all fans’ journeys (programme, TV network, crowd-facing LEDs, digital ribbon)

Two VIP guests to appear in the pre-kick-off centre circle photo, with captains and officials

Balcony seating overlooking the Whitehorse Lane goal line to watch the action

Post-match first-team player presentation in your Executive Box or in the dugouts

Signed merchandise for your competition winner and VIP guest

Photography of all key moments: your tour, centre circle photo and player presentation

Complimentary match programmes for all guests, with your company logo on the cover

Matches available include Palace’s home fixtures against Burnley (Saturday, 24th February), Luton (Saturday, 9th March), Manchester City (Saturday, 6th April) and West Ham United (Saturday, 20th April).

Packages start from £6,000 plus VAT for a 20-person package.

To find out more or register your interest, please email sales@cpfc.co.uk.