humm will sponsor the Crystal Palace team lineup graphic on social media for Premier League fixtures and benefit from advertising in-stadium, on pitch-side LED screens and on the big screen at Selhurst Park.

humm allows consumers to split the cost of essential purchases. Using its split payment service, humm customers can currently borrow between £1 to £500 and split their repayments over five equal instalments, without paying interest. Crystal Palace fans will now have the option to use humm when purchasing items from the Club Shop.

PJ Byrne, CEO, humm (UK and Ireland) said: "As humm launches into the UK, we're proud to be working with a team that holds such a special place in English football history.

"At humm, we're hugely ambitious about our future here in the UK - we want to be the number one transparent split-payment service for British consumers, that always does right by its customers. As part of this we are thrilled to partner with Crystal Palace and support their ambitions."

Barry Webber, Crystal Palace Commercial Director, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with humm as they expand into the UK split payment market. We feel that fans are looking for a range of different payment options that best meet their specific needs and humm will provide fans access to more convenient ways of purchasing club merchandise.

"This is the start of what we hope will be a long and successful partnership and we hope that the payment flexibility will be welcomed by our supporters."

About humm

humm is the reliable and transparent way to split the cost of shopping. Whether dental work, house upgrades and repairs, or a new sofa, humm are here for the big life purchases. humm launched in the UK in June 2021, and is a subsidiary of the ASX-listed hummgroup, which has 73,000 retail partners.