Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Saturday (26th August), as Palace play their second London derby in the space of six days at the home of the Bees.
Supporters have a limited-time-only chance to own a unique piece of Crystal Palace history: a signed, matchworn shirt from our trip to Brentford on Saturday, 26th August (15:00 BST kick-off).
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, will get underway at 15:00 BST as the game kicks off.
But hurry, as it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing a week later on Saturday, 2nd September.