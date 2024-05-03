Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the Palace Women squad which sealed the title against Sunderland last Sunday (28th April), a 0-0 draw which sparked jubilant scenes among the 6,796 attendance.

What's more, proceeds from the Matchworn Shirts auction will go towards Palace for Life Foundation, helping them in their mission to improve the lives of young south Londoners.

The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were in at full-time, is underway until 15:00 BST on Saturday, 11th May.