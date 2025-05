Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Sunday (25th May).

The bidding for these shirts, which will come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, got underway when the match – which eventually ended in a 1-1 draw – kicked off at 16:00 BST.

The auction will close at 15:00 BST on Sunday, 1st June.